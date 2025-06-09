Shop manager granted bail in alleged drug offense

Suva court. [File Photo]

The Suva Magistrates Court has granted bail to 40-year-old Shonal Sharma, General Manager of a mechanical company.

He appeared in court yesterday, represented by Devanesh Sharma, Gul Fatima and Amrit Chand, while Director of Public Prosecutions are representing the state in this matter.

Sharma is charged with one count of importation of illicit drugs.

He was granted a $5000 cash bail with two non-cash sureties.

Sharma is required to reside at a fixed residence, not to leave Viti Levu without the approval of the court and not to interfere with investigations or witnesses.

He has also been ordered to surrender his passport, and a stop departure order has been issued as well.

It is alleged that a consignment addressed to Sharma’s company arrived on October 27 from Brazil.

The package, labelled smoke machine, contained a device with a white powdered substance weighing 640 grams.

The matter will be called again on the 14th of January for plea.

