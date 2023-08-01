Reasons behind USP investigation halt revealed

Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho in court today.

The former Director of the Police Criminal Investigations Department says he stopped the investigation on the University of the South Pacific based on three reasons.

SSP Mesake Waqa took the stand in the Suva Magistrates Court as the trial against former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho resumed today.

During the cross-examination this morning SSP Waqa said he closed the investigation on January 6th, 2022 allegedly based on interference from the government, to protect the safety of the investigation and for easy access to the file should there be a change in the government.

When questioned by defence lawyer Devanesh Sharma on whether he verified with Qiliho the instructions to stop the investigations, he said he did not as in the Fiji Police Force, one does not question decisions, whether verbal or written from those in authority.

During the examination by Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, David Toganivalu, Waqa says he had returned from studies abroad in 2020 when he was briefed by Acting CID Director, Serupepeli Neiko on the cases of interest.

Waqa says one of the cases discussed was investigation into USP and that Qiliho had allegedly given verbal instructions to stop the investigation.

Waqa adds he took up the matter with his then supervisor and former Chief of Intelligence, Investigation and Prosecution Biu Matavou and Director Economic Crime Rajesh Kumar.

Toganivalu questioned Waqa about the minute on the police docket and to confirm if he received a letter from Kumar not to carry on with the investigation and if the signature at the bottom of the said letter was his.

Waqa confirmed receiving the letter and that he did sign the docket.

Waqa is the seventh witness in the case against Bainimarama and Qiliho.

Meanwhile, the court has amended particulars in relation to the charge against Qiliho, to which the accused has again pleaded not guilty.

It is alleged that Qiliho, as Police Commissioner, directed the former CID Director Neiko and Inspector Reshmi Dass to stop investigation into the police complaint by USP on July 15th, 2020.

Meanwhile, the trial will continue tomorrow morning.

