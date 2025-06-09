Rotuma farmers promote food security

Backyard farmers are being encouraged to take up yam farming as a way to strengthen food security, support local markets, and create income opportunities.

At this year’s Rotuma Day celebration, 21 farmers are taking part in the competition, including two women participants, marking a major step forward for women in farming.

Chairman of the Rotuma Backyard Farmers, Francis sioni says the annual competition continues to grow, with farmers travelling from areas including Pacific Harbour, Suva, Tavua and Vatukoula to take part.

Backyard farming proves that even families with small pieces of land can contribute to food production, with a strong focus on yam and dalo farming.

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“The significance of this is to actually promote the farming, backyard farming. You may have a small backyard, but that doesn’t mean you can’t farm. And we focus more on yams and taro. And it helps, you know, not just our families, but in the community.”

Sione says, farming should not be seen as an activity only for men, encouraging more women and youths to participate.

Another farmer from Tavua says they were well prepared for the event and harvested around two tonnes of yam, which has become a source of income for the family.

Rotuma Day celebrations will continue tomorrow, showcasing handicrafts, traditional baked goods, and many more cultural activities