Auvray demands composure ahead of Vanuatu clash

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Extra Bula FC head coach Stephane Auvray says composure and finishing will be crucial when his side faces Vanuatu United in Sunday’s OFC Pro League playoff clash.

With a semi-final spot on the line, Bula FC has returned to preparations following a short recovery break, as the team looks to bounce back from consecutive losses in the Leaders Group.

Auvray says the squad has responded well mentally despite the pressure surrounding the knockout encounter.

“Preparing well… we took one day off because we had more recovery days and then we got back to work.”

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The Bula coach revealed the side will be forced into at least one change due to an unavailable player but insists the squad remains ready for the challenge ahead.

“Everybody is ready and good to go.”

Auvray believes taking chances in front of goal could ultimately decide the outcome of Sunday’s match against a confident Vanuatu side.

“I will not say clinical finishing, I will just say finishing.”

The French coach says both teams are likely to create opportunities, making discipline and composure key factors throughout the contest.

“We know it will be important to be solid and score the chances that we have.”

Auvray added that Bula’s focus remains on producing a complete performance and handling pressure in key moments.

“What’s very important is that we really play a good, solid game… then we’ll see what happens at the end.”

Bula FC takes on Vanuatu United this Sunday with a place in the OFC Pro League semi-finals up for grabs.

The match will air live on FBC2.