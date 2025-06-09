Ranawai embraces emotional Fiji return ahead of Drua clash

NSW Waratahs prop Apolosi Ranawai says tomorrow’s clash against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Suva will be a special homecoming moment after several years away from Fiji.

The powerful front-rower is set to return to play in Fiji for the first time since 2018, with family and friends expected to be in attendance for the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific encounter at HFC Bank Stadium.

Ranawai described the occasion as a “full circle” moment in his rugby journey.

“It’s a big full circle for me to come back home… it’s been like eight years now, so I’m really excited.”

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The Waratahs forward says the opportunity to reconnect with loved ones makes the match even more meaningful.

“Especially with family and friends that I haven’t seen in quite a while.”

On the field, Ranawai expects a physical battle against the Drua forward pack but says the Waratahs are focused on their own preparation heading into the match.

“Drua has a good forward pack, so at the moment we’re just concentrating on ourselves.”

The 32-year-old also addressed the possibility of one day representing Fiji internationally, admitting it remains a dream but insisting his current focus remains on cementing his place with the Waratahs.

“It’s been a dream too… but at the moment I’m just worrying about getting some games under my belt.”

The Waratahs face the Drua tomorrow afternoon in a crucial Super Rugby Pacific clash in Suva.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.