QVS concludes pre-season on high note

[Source: File]

After winning the boys’ division at the Coca-Cola Games and claiming the Under-19 title in the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competition, Queen Victoria School is now aiming for success in the Deans Trophy.

The school’s Under-18 side wrapped up its pre-season campaign with a hard-fought 20-18 win over Marist Brothers High School this morning on the hosts’ home ground in Suva.

Head coach Josaia Waiwalu said he was pleased with the team’s performance, especially against strong opposition away from home.

Waiwalu added that despite the school’s recent success in athletics and rugby league, there is no added pressure on the players to perform.

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“We had a good game today with Marist Brothers, and we thank them for hosting us. There are a lot of areas we need to work on, and we still have a few weeks before the season starts.”

With the new season fast approaching, the side will use the next two weeks to fine-tune areas of their game before the zone competition begins.