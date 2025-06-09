Girmit legacy continues to shape Fiji: Rabuka

[Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji today commemorated the 147th National Girmit Day, with leaders, diplomats, and international partners reflecting on the sacrifices of Girmitiyas and calling for greater unity, inclusion, and resilience in the country.

Although the commemoration was held virtually, leaders stressed that the importance of remembering the Girmit legacy remained as strong as ever.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka used the occasion to remind Fijians that the story of Girmit is not only about hardship and suffering, but also about perseverance, hope, and national unity.

He says the resilience shown by Girmitiyas during one of the most difficult periods in Fiji’s history should continue to inspire the country at a time when the world faces growing uncertainty, division, and conflict.

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Rabuka says the experiences of indentured labourers who arrived in Fiji from 1879 demonstrated the importance of courage, dignity, and standing together during difficult times.

“In a world still marked by uncertainty, division, and conflict, the legacy of the Girmitiyas reminds us that strength lies in unity, and dignity must always be preserved, and even in the darkest times, hope endures. As your Prime Minister, I reaffirm our enduring commitment to building a Fiji founded on inclusivity, unity, and mutual respect.”

The Prime Minister says Girmit Day remains an important opportunity for all Fijians to reflect on the sacrifices made by their forefathers and the role those sacrifices played in shaping modern Fiji.

He also stresses that the Girmit story belongs to the whole nation and should continue to guide Fiji’s efforts toward social cohesion and inclusivity.

Multi-Ethnic Affairs Minister Charan Jeath Singh says descendants of Girmitiyas continue to make major contributions to Fiji’s growth and development across many sectors.

“The contribution of the Girmitiyas and their descendants to the development of Fiji is immense and immeasurable. Through their sweat, sacrifice, and resilience, they helped build the foundation of modern Fiji.”

Singh says the enduring legacy of Girmitiyas can still be seen today in agriculture, business, education, public service, and national development.

Indian High Commissioner Suneet Mehta says the Girmit legacy continues to strengthen the close relationship between Fiji and India.

“India-Fiji bilateral partnership has evolved steadily over the years and today spans diverse sectors, including healthcare, development cooperation, culture, agriculture, information technology, education, and capacity building.”

Mehta says the shared history between the two countries continues to deepen cooperation in development, culture, and people-to-people ties.

The commemoration today also featured the launch of special Girmit commemorative postage stamps and the sealing of a 50-year Girmit time capsule, which will be opened in 2076 to preserve the legacy for future generations.