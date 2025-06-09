LTA rejects social media claims over licensing program

Land Transport Authority Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa has dismissed allegations currently circulating on social media regarding the issuing of driver licences during recent outreach programmes conducted within the Nadi District.

He says the categorically rejects claims by the author suggesting that licences were issued by a senior officer without proper testing, payment, or in breach of established legal and regulatory requirements.

Rokosawa says the allegations are false, unsubstantiated, and do not reflect the facts surrounding the outreach initiatives undertaken by the Authority.

He says all transactions conducted during the outreach exercises were processed through LTA’s official systems and subjected to the same regulatory requirements, payment procedures, testing standards, and verification protocols applicable at any LTA office.

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“No licence was issued outside of established legal procedures, nor was any officer authorised to bypass mandatory compliance requirements”

Rokosawa also said it was important to note that some locations referenced in the allegations are factually incorrect.

He says no outreach programme was conducted by LTA Nadi in Viseisei, the Momi outreach activities referenced were coordinated through the Sigatoka team and not solely by Nadi operations;

Rokosawa also says contrary to the claims on social media, official outreach locations conducted under the approved Nadi programme were Tikina Nawaka at Nawaka Village Hall, Tikina Sikituru at Moala Village Hall, and Tikina o Nadi at Saunaka Village Hall, with the Tikina Sabeto scheduled for this month at Sabeto Village, as documented in the approved outreach proposal.