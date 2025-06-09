Hopp bracing for another tight Bula clash

[Source: OFC Pro League/ Facebook]

Vanuatu United head coach Lars Hopp is expecting another close battle when his side faces Bula FC in Sunday’s OFC Pro League playoff clash.

With a place in the semi-finals on the line, both teams head into the knockout fixture knowing there is little margin for error. Vanuatu United enter the contest carrying momentum from their recent performances, while Bula FC will be looking to bounce back after consecutive defeats in the leaders group.

Hopp believes the extra recovery time before Sunday’s match will be important for his side’s preparation.

“In the end, we’ve got three days now, which is good… It gives us a chance to really recover and prepare for the match.”

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The Vanuatu United coach acknowledged the quality within the Bula FC squad, saying previous meetings between the two sides have shown how evenly matched they are.

“I think again it’s going to be a tight match… they’re a good side and well-coached.”

Hopp says his team’s focus now shifts towards analyzing both their own performances and Bula FC’s strengths ahead of the crucial encounter.

“What we can do is analyze them, analyze our own performance, and then try to draw the right conclusions.”

The winner of Sunday’s clash will move one step closer to the OFC Pro League title.

Bula FC will face Vanuatu United this Sunday, with the winner advancing to the semifinal.

The match will air LIVE on FBC2.