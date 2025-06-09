GeneXpert machine to boost cervical cancer screening in Fiji

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The Fiji Cancer Society has strengthened its cervical cancer screening capacity with the introduction of a GeneXpert machine, a development aimed at improving early detection and treatment outcomes for women across the country.

Chief Executive Belinda Chan said the purchase of the machine marks a significant step forward in addressing gaps in screening services and improving access to timely diagnosis, particularly in communities where traditional screening methods have been limited.

She said the new machine will help shift the focus towards early detection and prevention, while also improving patient follow-up and retention within the healthcare system.

The GeneXpert machine enables rapid cervical screening through HPV testing, providing results within a short timeframe and allowing for earlier intervention before cancer develops.

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“So basically what it does, once you as a woman take a swab, as long as you are aged between 30, so the target age is 30 to 59. You do the swab and your swab gets tested. It takes you about 30 minutes to an hour to get your results. If it’s negative, it means that you are normal, and therefore you do not require a test for the next five years.”

Chan said the technology helps address long-standing challenges in conventional screening methods, including delays in results and logistical issues that have previously affected patient follow-up.

She said the initiative will support outreach screening in both communities and corporate settings, helping expand access beyond centralised health facilities.

Chan added that strengthening screening and prevention efforts is critical, particularly as cancer cases continue to rise across the country, placing pressure on existing health services.

The Fiji Cancer Society says it remains committed to expanding early detection services and working towards reducing cervical cancer cases in Fiji through improved screening, education, and vaccination awareness.