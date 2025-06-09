Auvray focused on recovery ahead of playoff clash

[Source: OFC Pro League/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC head coach Stephane Auvray says recovery will be the main priority for his players ahead of Sunday’s OFC Pro League semifinal playoff against Vanuatu United.

After a demanding run of matches in the Leaders Group, Bula now faces a quick turnaround before the knockout encounter at Go Media Stadium, with Auvray eager to ensure his squad is physically and mentally refreshed.

“Extra day to recover… tomorrow is going to be swimming pool, day off and forget about football.”

The Bula coach explained that the team will gradually return to preparations later in the week as they build toward the important fixture.

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“Then slowly come back to training to be in optimal shape for the game.”

Despite recent setbacks, Bula FC remains in contention for progression and will now look to regroup ahead of another major test in their impressive OFC Pro League campaign.

Bula FC will face Vanuatu United this Sunday with the winner advancing to the semifinal.

The match will air LIVE on FBC2.