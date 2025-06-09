Fiji pushes outsourcing growth globally

Fiji is positioning itself as a serious player in the global outsourcing market, with a strong push to attract international business through quality service, skilled talent and trusted partnerships.

Outsource Fiji recently represented the country at the Customer Contact Symposium held at Rydges Resort Hunter Valley, as part of efforts to promote Fiji as a competitive outsourcing destination for the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Led by Executive Director Josefa Wivou, the delegation also included senior representatives who engaged with industry leaders, contact centre operators, technology providers and business executives from across the region.

The symposium provided a key platform for Fiji is positioning itself as a serious player in the global outsourcing market, with a strong push to attract international business through quality service, skilled talent and trusted partnerships.

Article continues after advertisement

Outsource Fiji recently represented the country at the Customer Contact Symposium held at Rydges Resort Hunter Valley, as part of efforts to promote Fiji as a competitive outsourcing destination for the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Led by Executive Director Josefa Wivou, the delegation also included senior representatives who engaged with industry leaders, contact centre operators, technology providers and business executives from across the region.

The symposium provided a key platform for Fiji to directly showcase its growing outsourcing capabilities, particularly in customer experience, digital services, back-office operations, finance and HR support.

Wivou says Fiji is no longer seen only as a low-cost contact centre destination, but as an emerging hub delivering a wide range of high-value business services.

He says Fiji’s strength lies in its skilled English-speaking workforce, strong cultural alignment with Australia and New Zealand, and a service culture built on empathy, warmth and reliability.

Outsource Fiji also held a series of business-to-business engagements during the visit, meeting potential clients and strategic partners to explore long-term collaboration opportunities.

Wivou says these discussions went beyond promotion, allowing Fiji to better understand global industry trends while demonstrating its capacity to deliver value-driven outsourcing solutions.

He says every engagement created new opportunities for investment, partnership and sector growth, reinforcing Fiji’s ambition to become a preferred outsourcing destination in the Pacific.

Outsource Fiji says it will continue working with government, industry stakeholders and international partners to strengthen the sector and expand sustainable employment opportunities for Fijians through outsourcing growth.

Fiji to directly showcase its growing outsourcing capabilities, particularly in customer experience, digital services, back-office operations, finance and HR support.

Wivou says Fiji is no longer seen only as a low-cost contact centre destination, but as an emerging hub delivering a wide range of high-value business services.

He says Fiji’s strength lies in its skilled English-speaking workforce, strong cultural alignment with Australia and New Zealand, and a service culture built on empathy, warmth and reliability.

Outsource Fiji also held a series of business-to-business engagements during the visit, meeting potential clients and strategic partners to explore long-term collaboration opportunities.

Wivou says these discussions went beyond promotion, allowing Fiji to better understand global industry trends while demonstrating its capacity to deliver value-driven outsourcing solutions.

He says every engagement created new opportunities for investment, partnership and sector growth, reinforcing Fiji’s ambition to become a preferred outsourcing destination in the Pacific.

Outsource Fiji says it will continue working with government, industry stakeholders and international partners to strengthen the sector and expand sustainable employment opportunities for Fijians through outsourcing growth.