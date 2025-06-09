Girmit legacy must guide Fiji forward

Minister for Land and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo [center] at the Girmit Heritage Commemoration Event in Nadi

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo says the legacy of the Girmitiyas must continue to guide Fiji as the country faces modern challenges such as climate change, economic uncertainty, and social development.

Speaking at the 147th Girmit Day celebration at the Nadi Civic Centre, Vosarogo said the resilience and sacrifices of the Girmitiyas helped shape Fiji into a diverse and united nation.

He said more than 60,000 indentured labourers arrived in Fiji after the Leonidas reached local waters in 1879, enduring hardship while building strong communities and contributing to the country’s economic and cultural growth.

“We gather to honor the quiet, unyielding courage that turned their adversity into one of the strongest foundations Fiji has ever known. This is the Girmitia Flame. Resilience forged in sugarcane fields, dignity sustained through songs and prayers, and community built when none was promised.”

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Vosarogo said the Girmitiyas transformed adversity into one of the strongest foundations Fiji has ever known through resilience, dignity, and unity.

The celebration drew a large crowd for an evening of cultural performances and recognition of Girmitiya descendants.

The event included the honoring of elderly descendants of the Girmitiyas, as well as traditional folk dances and a Girmit drama performance highlighting the history, struggles, and resilience of the Indo-Fijian community.

Vosarogo said young people have a major responsibility in shaping the country’s future and encouraged them to embrace technology, support sustainability, and protect Fiji’s multicultural identity.

“The Girmit experience is part of Fiji’s national story, not a parallel one. When we recognize the intertwined destinies of Itaukei, Indofijians, and all communities, we create a stronger, more cohesive society capable of taking wings together.”

Vosarogo said the Girmit flame should remain a symbol of resilience, diversity, and shared prosperity for the nation’s future. Bose/