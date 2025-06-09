Drua mark 70th match with Waratahs showdown

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will celebrate a major milestone tomorrow when they run out for their 70th Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match against the NSW Waratahs at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fittingly, the occasion comes against the same side the Drua faced in their historic competition debut back in 2022, bringing the journey full circle for the Fijian franchise.

Since entering Super Rugby Pacific, the Drua have grown into one of the competition’s most exciting teams, building a passionate fan base while producing memorable performances both at home and abroad.

Today’s clash also carries major significance in the playoff race, with the Drua continuing their push for a top-six finish heading into the final rounds of the regular season.

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The Suva crowd is expected to play another big role as the Drua look to celebrate the milestone with a crucial home victory.

The Drua take on the Waratahs at 4.35 pm tomorrow, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.