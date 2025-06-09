No cover-ups in Constable Racagi’s case: Tudravu

[Photo: FILE]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has again rejected allegations of a cover-up in the investigation into the death of late Police Constable Peniasi Racagi, insisting that all legal and investigative procedures have been properly followed.

Speaking on the ongoing case, Tudravu says there is “no cover-up” and confirmed that investigators are currently pursuing two separate lines of inquiry based on evidence gathered so far.

He says one investigation focuses on the circumstances surrounding Racagi’s death, while the second examines allegations of police involvement.

The Commissioner acknowledged growing public scrutiny and concerns surrounding the handling of the case but stressed that investigators have complied with all required procedures, particularly following the latest court developments.

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“While we understand the doubts surrounding the investigation process, after the latest court proceeding, I provide my assurance that all processes were strictly adhered to.”

Tudravu revealed that the investigation file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions before charges were formally laid.

He says this process is critical in maintaining transparency and accountability whenever a police officer is involved in a case, either as a victim or suspect.

The Police Commissioner says he will not comment further on matters now before the court and will leave legal arguments and proceedings to the State Prosecutor.

Tudravu also addressed criticism circulating on social media targeting the Fiji Police Force and several officers, including himself.

He says he is concerned about what he describes as social media attacks and character assassination directed at members of the organisation as the investigation continues.