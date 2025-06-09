UN calls for unity and inclusion as Fiji marks Girmit Day

United Nations Resident Coordinator for Fiji, Dirk Wagner, is calling on Fijians to continue strengthening unity, inclusion, and social cohesion as the country marks the 147th National Girmit Commemoration at the Fiji Museum today.

Wagner says Girmit Day is not only a time to remember the hardships and sacrifices of indentured laborers, but also a moment to reflect on Fiji’s shared identity and future as a diverse nation.

He paid tribute to the Girmitiyas who arrived in Fiji generations ago, highlighting their courage, resilience, and determination despite facing immense hardship and uncertainty under the indenture system.

Wagner says this year’s theme, “From Roots to Wings, Carrying the Girmit Flame Forward,” reflects Fiji’s journey as a nation built on resilience and hope, and the importance of passing the Girmit legacy to future generations.

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Their legacy lives on across every part of national life in Fiji’s culture, agriculture, education, business, public service, cuisine, and vibrant multicultural identity. But above all, the story of Girmit is a story of resilience and hope. It reminds us that even through challenges, people can build stronger communities, stronger relationships, and a stronger nation.

Wagner also highlighted the ongoing national discussions on constitutional reform, truth and reconciliation, and preparations for future elections, saying these are important opportunities to strengthen national unity.

He adds that the United Nations remains committed to supporting Fiji in areas such as social cohesion, dialogue, inclusion, reconciliation, and democratic governance.

He is also encouraging continued dialogue between communities, and highlighted the role of traditional leaders, faith leaders, women, and young people in building a peaceful future.

Wagner says Girmit Day should not only remember history, but also celebrate Fiji’s progress and inspire hope for the future.