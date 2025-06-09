Stronger digital infrastructure vital for Fiji’s resilience, says UniFiji

Digital lifelines such as submarine cables, terrestrial networks, and satellite systems are now essential for enabling access to education, healthcare, commerce, and governance, the University of Fiji has highlighted.

It noted that for geographically dispersed island nations like Fiji, strong digital infrastructure is especially critical in maintaining connectivity across urban, rural, and maritime communities, particularly during natural disasters and climate-related events.

The comments were made as the University of Fiji joined the global commemoration of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) under the theme “Digital Lifelines: Strengthening Resilience in a Connected World.”

Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem said the world has witnessed unprecedented growth in telecommunications since early inventors such as Alexander Graham Bell, Samuel Morse, and Guglielmo Marconi developed foundational communication technologies.

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She said society had never looked back since, but stressed that innovation must be carefully managed.

Shameem added that the University promotes innovation alongside the equitable and safe use and distribution of emerging technologies.

She also emphasised that access to reliable information is a human right, and that equitable, non-monopolised access to telecommunications is increasingly important in today’s digital era.

The University said bridging the digital divide requires collaboration between government, educational institutions, industry, and communities, along with continued investment in digital literacy and infrastructure.

It reaffirmed its commitment to advancing digital education, research, and innovation, and promoting responsible use of technology to build a more connected and resilient future.