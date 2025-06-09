Support urged for Biggest Morning Tea campaign

[Photo Credit: NSTUDIOFIJI via Motibhai]

The Fiji Cancer Society is calling on organisations and communities to support this year’s Bushell’s Fiji’s Biggest Morning Tea campaign.

The initiative, which was officially launched last week, is now in its 21st year and continues to focus on raising awareness and support for people affected by cancer.

Motibhai Group of Companies Marketing Manager Praneeta Devi says the campaign has helped strengthen cancer awareness and support services since it began in 2006.

Devi says non-communicable diseases, including cancer, remain a growing concern and there is a need to continue encouraging healthier lifestyles and greater awareness.

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Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive Officer Belinda Chan says the demand for cancer support services continues to increase.

Chan says funds raised through the campaign assist with awareness programmes, advocacy and support services for cancer patients and their families.

She is also encouraging businesses, community groups and the hospitality sector to participate in the campaign.

The Bushell’s Fiji’s Biggest Morning Tea campaign is one of the country’s longest-running cancer fundraising initiatives.