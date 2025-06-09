Judicial review hearing date set in Malimali case

Former Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali. [File Photo]

The judicial review matter in relation to the former Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner will be heard on the 27th of this month.

Barbara Malimali appeared with her lawyer in the Suva High Court this morning for an update on submissions from both counsels.

The State has also been ordered to pay $1,500 by this Friday as costs for the initial judicial review leave application.

Malimali has taken Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, and the Attorney General’s Office to court following her dismissal.

She was suspended and later sacked by the President on the advice of Prime Minister Rabuka in May this year.

