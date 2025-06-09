Judgment deferred for Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Supervisor of Elections Mohamed Saneem’s judgment has been deferred again.

Chief Justice Salesi Temo will deliver his judgment on 14th May.

In this matter, Sayed-Khaiyum faces a charge of abuse of office, while Saneem is charged with receiving a corrupt benefit.

It is alleged that while acting as Prime Minister and Chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission in 2022, Sayed-Khaiyum executed a second Deed of Variation and Addendum, agreeing to pay or waive additional deductible taxes owed by Saneem arising from his back pay process under the first Deed of Variation dated 30 June 2022, without proper approval from the President or the COC.

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It is further alleged that Saneem requested and obtained a benefit for himself, namely the approval and payment of deductible tax relief totaling $55,944.03 on his back pay from Sayed-Khaiyum.

The matter has been adjourned to 14th May.

More to follow.