Appeal filed against acquittal of former PM and suspended COMPOL

Former Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho

An appeal has been filed against the acquittal of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho.

Bainimarama was charged with one count of attempt to pervert the course of justice and Sitiveni Qiliho was charged with one count of abuse of office.

The former PM and the suspended COMPOL were found not guilty and acquitted accordingly by the Suva Magistrates Court on 12th October.

The State has filed eight grounds of appeal and reserves the right to amend, add or delete any grounds of appeal at the receipt of the court record.

The State’s grounds of appeal centre around the opinion that the Magistrate erred in law and in fact, on several evidentiary and procedural issues, thereby resulting in an unfair trial and an erroneous verdict.

The Notice of Appeal against the acquittal was filed in the High Court yesterday afternoon.

