New lab and centre set to change farming

[Ministry of Agriculture/Facebook]

A $1.3 million government investment has been commissioned to upgrade agricultural research facilities at the Koronivia Research Station. The aim is to strengthen scientific support for farmers across Fiji.

The newly renovated Fiji Agricultural Chemistry Laboratory and Crop Research Information Centre were officially opened today.

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna said the upgraded facilities would boost the Ministry’s ability to develop practical solutions for farmers. He says the focus is to ensure farmers’ challenges are addressed with clear and workable solutions.

“Challenges such as global crisis, climate change, declining soil fertility, increasing agro-input costs, high incidence of pests and diseases, and evolving consumer demands will be addressed by these newly commissioned facilities and will strengthen our research division’s capacity to drive innovation.”

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Tunabuna said the investment would also enhance agricultural research nationwide. He states it will strengthen the Research Division’s capacity to generate knowledge and provide scientific expertise.

Director of Agriculture Research and Scientific Services Dr Shalendra Prasad said the Information Centre would serve as a central hub for research. He says it will link work from the ministry’s eight stations across the country.

Dr Prasad says the facility will be open to farmers, families, and students. He says it will improve access to agricultural knowledge and innovation.