Australia boosts support for new hospital

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Australia has committed an additional AUD15 million, or approximately FJD23.6 million, to support the construction of Fiji’s new referral hospital.

Cabinet has endorsed the fourth amendment to the Direct Funding Arrangement under the Fiji Budget Support Programme, allowing Fiji to access the grant funding through the existing budget support mechanism.

The additional funding forms part of a broader multi-year partnership between Fiji and Australia aimed at supporting the development of the new national referral hospital.

With the latest contribution, Australia’s total support under the Fiji Budget Support Programme will increase from AUD150 million to AUD165 million.

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The Government says the funding reflects the strong and enduring partnership between the two countries and their shared commitment to strengthening Fiji’s economic resilience.

It adds that the support will also help advance key national development priorities, including improving healthcare services and outcomes for Fijians.