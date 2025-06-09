Women vendors get relief

A women’s accommodation facility at Namaka Market is easing financial pressure for rural vendors. It is providing safe and affordable lodging for women selling produce in Nadi.

The facility supports vendors who travel from rural areas, including Wainibuka. Many previously had no proper place to stay while trading at the market.

President of the Namaka Market Vendors Association, Mariana Divikoca shared that the initiative has made a strong difference. She says it supports women who spend several days each week at the market.

“This will really helps them during this fuel price, increase of fuel price and the cost of increasing the fare. So they are just using the women’s accommodation”

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Divikoca said the facility was set up with support from UN Women. She says many vendors used to sleep around the market with their produce.

She adds the accommodation has removed the need to find lodging in other towns. It has also reduced travel stress and costs.

Divikoca said rising fuel and transport prices remain a challenge and this would really help them during fuel price increases and rising fares, as they are using the women’s accommodation.

Market vendor Teresia Litimai says transport costs are becoming harder to manage. She says sales are slow and living costs continue to rise.

Litimai adds that they use the women’s accommodation at Namaka Market. She says it has brought comfort, safety, and peace of mind.