Mariners urged to exercise caution

The MSAF says while emergency teams work tirelessly to save lives, rough seas and unpredictable weather pose an immediate and fatal threat, particularly to small craft. [Photo: FILE]

All mariners, boat operators, and the public are urged to exercise extreme caution and strictly follow maritime protocols amidst ongoing adverse weather conditions.

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji stresses that the urgency of following maritime safety requirements is clear from two recent incidents in local waters.

In one case, a coordinated overnight operation by the Republic of Fiji Navy using the RFNS Savenaca vessel, two domestic aircraft, and the New Zealand Defence Force aircraft rescued five people, including a child, from an overdue boat between Korolevu and Vatulele.

In a separate incident in Beqa waters, three people lost their lives, and joint community and Police search efforts continue for one missing person.

Article continues after advertisement

Two survivors have since been discharged from Navua Hospital.

The MSAF says while emergency teams work tirelessly to save lives, rough seas and unpredictable weather pose an immediate and fatal threat, particularly to small craft.

It stresses that facing adverse sea conditions in inadequate vessels places passengers, operators, and rescue personnel at extreme risk.