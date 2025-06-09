Malolo Rugby adopts new pre-season approach

[Photo: TAINA BASIYALO]

Defending Skipper Cup champions Malolo Rugby Union are taking a different approach to their pre-season preparations, with players working alongside the Fiji Pine Trust as they gear up for another title defence.

The initiative is helping ease financial pressures on the team while also strengthening team unity ahead of the new season, which kicks off on August 1.

Although the Fiji Pine Trust is unable to directly sponsor the side, players have been engaged through a government-funded extension scheme, allowing them to earn an income while contributing to a major reforestation project in the Sigatoka Highlands.

The team has already completed a week of line cutting and planting across 47.8 hectares of land and is helping plant around 52,000 young pine trees.

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Assistant coach Joseva Domolailai says the partnership has provided valuable support during a demanding pre-season period.

“This project started from conversations around the grog basin, where the idea was first discussed and later shared with the Chair of the Fiji Pine Trust. We approached them to see if there was a way the team could be supported during the pre-season, and we are very grateful that Mr Semi Degei approved this partnership.”

The former international rugby union player says the initiative has also lifted the players’ spirits, with the team benefiting both physically and financially while continuing preparations for the season ahead.

The partnership comes as Malolo enters its eighth week of pre-season camp after beginning preparations in February.

Meanwhile, Fiji Pine Trust Chairman Semi Degei says the project is being delivered through a government-funded extension scheme, with players receiving support while helping to plant thousands of young pine trees.

“One of the ways this partnership is benefiting the team is through a government-funded extension scheme. The players are helping with the planting of around 52,000 young pine plants, and this is how they are receiving support through the project.”

After winning the Skipper Cup title last season, Malolo will now shift its focus to naming its squad for the 2026 campaign next month as it looks to defend its crown.

Round one of the Skipper Cup will start on the 1st of August.