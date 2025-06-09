Most schools reopen after weather assessment

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the decision was made after consultations with the National Disaster Risk Management Office and the Fiji Meteorological Service.

Most schools across Fiji will resume classes tomorrow, Wednesday, 17 June, following an assessment of the latest weather conditions by the Ministry of Education and relevant authorities.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the decision was made after consultations with the National Disaster Risk Management Office and the Fiji Meteorological Service, which continue to monitor the weather situation nationwide.

Schools in the Central Division will reopen, except for those in Naitasiri, Namosi and Rewa, where flooding and inaccessible roads continue to pose safety risks.

In the Western Division, all schools are expected to resume classes except those in the Ra Education District, which will remain closed due to adverse weather conditions.

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Schools in the Eastern Division will also reopen, with the exception of the Lau and Kadavu Education Districts. The Ministry says strong winds, heavy rainfall, rough seas and transportation difficulties, particularly for students travelling by boat, have prompted the continued closure of schools in these areas.

Meanwhile, all schools in the Northern Division will resume normal operations.

The Ministry is urging parents and guardians to prioritise the safety of their children and use their discretion when deciding whether to send them to school.

School heads have also been advised to remain vigilant and maintain regular communication with Divisional and District Education Offices as weather conditions continue to be monitored.

The Ministry says it will provide further updates if there are any changes to the current situation.