Strong winds keep Fiji on alert

Heavy rain warnings are being lifted across most parts of Fiji as the weather system that brought overnight rainfall moves away.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the main cloud band responsible for the rain has shifted over the Lau Group and is moving east towards Tonga.

Another cloud band remains west of Fiji and is expected to pass south of Kadavu.

Despite the improving conditions, some cloud and moisture remain over the country. This may bring cloudy periods and isolated showers to some areas.

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The weather office says the trough that crossed Fiji overnight is weakening. As a result, rainfall is easing across most parts of the country.

However, a strong wind warning remains in force for all Fiji waters. East to northeast winds of 20 to 25 knots are expected.

Rough to very rough seas will continue. Mariners and coastal communities are advised to remain alert and take caution.