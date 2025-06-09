Rain system moves away

[Photo: FILE]

The rain bands that brought wet weather across Fiji yesterday have now moved away from the country, and weather conditions are expected to improve over the coming days.

According to the Fiji Met Office, the main area of cloud and rain has shifted eastward, allowing generally fine conditions to return across much of Fiji.

The Met Office says these passing showers are linked to a low-pressure system that also contributed to the stronger winds experienced in parts of the Western Division last night.

However, the system is continuing to move away from Fiji and is not expected to pose any significant threat.

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Forecasters are now monitoring a gradual increase in southerly winds, which are expected to bring cooler air across the country in the days ahead.

The change will mark a return to the more typical conditions associated with Fiji’s cooler season.

Residents are being encouraged to take precautions during the cooler mornings and evenings.

The Fiji Meteorological Service is urging the public to stay informed by following its latest weather updates and forecasts.

Weather authorities say generally fine conditions are expected to prevail across the country as the rain-producing system continues to move away from the Fiji group.