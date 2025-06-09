Parsons sets intense benchmark for Fiji Pearls

[Photo: NETBALL FIJI/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji Pearls head coach Michelle Parsons says the upcoming international window will be a major test of the squad’s physical and mental readiness.

She confirms the players will be pushed through an intense training schedule designed to raise standards across all areas.

According to Parsons, the build‑up period is about laying strong foundations ahead of July.

“Our first measure is going to be our physical preparedness.”

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She explained the squad will train seven times a week over six days, a workload aimed at testing both fitness levels and skill execution.

Parsons added that mental resilience and team culture will also be a major focus, with players placed under performance pressure to better prepare them for international competition.