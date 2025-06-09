Families at breaking point claims FCOSS

[File Photo]

The Fiji Council of Social Services warns that Fijian families are running out of room to absorb further economic shocks as rising fuel costs, inflation and global instability continue to drive up the cost of living.

Executive Director Vani Catanasiga says lower-income households have spent years adapting to crises, from COVID-19 to soaring prices, with many already growing their own food and changing spending habits just to get by.

She claims families have done all they can, and policymakers must now ensure vulnerable households are protected from further hardship.

Catanasiga says Fiji’s heavy dependence on imported fuel has left the country exposed to global events, including tensions between Israel and Iran, and is calling for a faster transition to renewable energy.

Article continues after advertisement

She also warned against romanticising resilience, saying some communities have yet to recover from past cyclones and are becoming increasingly vulnerable.

Consumer Council of Fiji CEO Seema Shandil says consumers have legitimate reasons to be worried about further increases in the prices of food and essential goods.

Shandil says rising fuel prices, supply chain disruptions and Fiji’s reliance on imports continue to reduce household purchasing power, while many staple goods have already become more expensive.

Both organisations are calling for stronger measures to shield families as economic pressures continue to mount.