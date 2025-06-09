Pacific urged to fast-track renewables

[File Photo]

Pacific energy experts warn that the region must reduce its fossil fuel dependence, as the current crisis exposes long-standing vulnerabilities.

Speaking at the Pacific Peace and Security Dialogue, experts state that rising prices hit low-income and rural communities hardest and call for faster investment in locally led renewable energy.

Scientific Research Organisation of Samoa official Toleafoa Annie Tuisuga says emergency responses are insufficient and countries must accelerate renewable alternatives to reduce reliance on imported fuel.

Micronesian Center for Sustainable Transport adviser Dr. Peter Nuttall notes that the Pacific experiences similar fuel shocks and should be better prepared.

Article continues after advertisement

He describes decarbonizing shipping as a critical economic decision facing the region, warning that ‘the era of cheap fuel is over.’

Pacific Community Deputy Director Ngedikes Olai Uludong says the region needs immediate, medium, and long-term strategies to tackle the crisis, including expanding renewable energy and electrification.

Experts stress that the clean energy transition must be community-led for the Pacific to build a resilient, sustainable future.