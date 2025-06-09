Families accused of abandoning elderly relatives

[Photo: FILE]

Elder abuse, including rising financial exploitation and neglect of older persons, remains a serious concern.

This was according to the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection, which says abuse is still occurring in homes and communities. It is often hidden and underreported. This makes detection and response more difficult.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran said the focus must move beyond awareness. She called for stronger prevention and action.

She said elder abuse is unacceptable. It includes physical, psychological and financial abuse, as well as neglect. She said most cases happen behind closed doors.

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She added that families, communities and service providers must stay alert. She said they all have a duty to protect older persons. Older people have the right to live with dignity, safety and respect.

Fiji Police data shows reported crimes against people aged 60 and above dropped by 13.6 per cent. Cases fell from 1,945 in 2024 to 1,680 last year.

However, authorities say new trends are emerging. Financial exploitation is increasing.

Cases of obtaining financial advantage by deception rose by 86 per cent. They increased from 29 cases in 2024 to 54 cases in 2025.

Police also recorded 159 cases of assault causing actual bodily harm. Other cases included intimidation, trespass, online offences and money laundering involving older victims.

The Western Division recorded the highest number of cases. The Northern Division also saw an increase.

The Ministry says it is concerned about reports of neglect and abandonment. Some older persons have been deprived of homes and property. Others have been left without care by family members.

Officials say families remain the first line of protection. Children and relatives must care for ageing parents with dignity and respect.

The Ministry has welcomed consultations on the Reviewed National Ageing Policy. It says the process will strengthen Fiji’s response to population ageing.

It says the consultations will improve protection systems and service delivery for older persons.

As the population ages, the Ministry is calling for stronger prevention and reporting systems. It also wants faster responses to cases of abuse.

Kiran is urging the public to report suspected cases. Reports can be made to social welfare offices or the Empower Pacific toll-free line 5626.

The Ministry says it remains committed to safeguarding older persons. It also acknowledged caregivers, community groups and frontline workers supporting them across Fiji.

Fiji marked World Elder Abuse Awareness Day yesterday.