France defeat Senegal in Group I clash

[Source: FIFA World Cup/ Facebook]

France have opened their Group I campaign with a 3–1 victory over Senegal in their FIFA World Cup match, sealing the win with two late goals.

Kylian Mbappé scored twice for France, finding the net in the 66th minute before adding another deep into stoppage time at 90+6.

Bradley Barcola also got on the scoresheet in the 82nd minute to put France firmly in control.

Senegal threatened a late comeback when Mbaye struck in stoppage time at 90+5, but France held on to secure all three points.

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France edged possession with 54 percent of the ball, compared to Senegal’s 46 percent.

The result gives France a strong start to the group stage, while Senegal will look to bounce back in their next fixture.