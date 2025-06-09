Island furniture plan takes shape

[Photo: FILE]

Lakeba Nexus PTE Ltd is set to expand into timber processing in 2027.

The move aims to add value to pine harvested on Lakeba and create new opportunities for young people in Lau.

Board Member Aisake Taito says the next phase of the company’s plan would focus on furniture manufacturing, and this includes desks, chairs and beds made from pine grown on the island.

He says the initiative was linked to plans to revive Ratu Kamisese Mara College, as the school has been closed for about 16 years, and it could reopen as early as September this year.

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Taito says the goal was to train young men and women from Lakeba and nearby islands. Many are currently not in employment or further education.

He says the college previously operated as a technical school. It could again play a key role in skills training.

Students would gain hands-on experience at the Wainiyabia pine plantation. This would allow them to learn practical skills alongside their studies.

Taito says the vision is driven by the Turaga na Tui Nayau. It aims to equip young people in Lau with skills for employment or business opportunities.

He says discussions have also been held with the Ministry of Education. The talks focus on supplying desks and chairs to schools in the maritime region.

Taito says furniture production on Lakeba would reduce the need for shipping goods from Suva. This is important as fuel and freight costs remain high.

He adds that the close proximity of islands in Lau would make distribution easier. It would also lower costs.

Taito says teams on Lakeba are already assisting with training, and they are also supporting long-term development plans.