Rauluni targets Australia clash at JWC

[Source: File]

Sport World Fiji Under‑20 hooker Isaac Rauluni says his personal focus at the upcoming World Rugby Under‑20 Championship is firmly set on the pool clash against Australia, a match that carries extra significance for the Australian‑based forward.

Rauluni, who grew up and developed his rugby in Australia, admits facing the Junior Wallabies will be a major motivation when the tournament gets underway.

“For me personally, it’s really about the Australia game in our pool. Being from there and knowing a lot of the boys, I really want to beat Australia.”

While the Australia fixture looms large in his mind, Rauluni knows the campaign begins with a stern test against France, whom he describes as a world‑class side.

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“We’ve got France first, and they’re a quality team. The goal is to get that first game done and then really build into the Australia match.”

Rauluni is expected to play a key role for Fiji as the Under‑20 side prepares to take on some of the strongest junior teams in the world at the championship.