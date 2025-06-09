SRP Grand Final sells out in 15 minutes

[Photo: FILE]

The Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific 2026 Grand Final between the Hurricanes and the Chiefs has sold out in just 15 minutes after tickets went on sale to the public.

A crowd of 34,500 is expected in Wellington on Saturday night for the competition’s showpiece event.

Tickets went on sale at 10am yesterday after members snapped up pre-sale tickets within hours on Sunday.

The final marks Wellington’s first Super Rugby final since the Hurricanes beat the Lions to claim the title in 2016.

Article continues after advertisement

The Hurricanes earned hosting rights after finishing top of the regular season standings and advancing past the Brumbies and Blues in the playoffs.

The Chiefs booked their place in the decider with an impressive win over the Crusaders in front of a sold-out crowd at FMG Stadium Waikato.

Super Rugby Pacific CEO Jack Mesley says the rapid sell-out reflects the competition’s growth in 2026.

Mesley says the Hurricanes and Chiefs have produced outstanding rugby throughout the season, and fans are eager to be part of what promises to be a special occasion.

Hurricanes CEO Tony Philp says selling out Hnry Stadium for a Super Rugby Pacific Grand Final is a significant moment for the club and the region.

The 2026 Super Rugby Pacific Grand Final kicks off at 7.05pm Saturday in Wellington.