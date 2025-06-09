Election timeline locked in, says watchdog group

[Photo: FILE]

Dialogue Fiji says the next General Election must be held within the constitutional timeframe.

This comes after renewed assurances from the government that there will be no deferment.

The organisation says Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has confirmed the Coalition Government’s commitment to the Constitution. He also reaffirmed that electoral preparations are continuing on schedule.

Dialogue Fiji Executive Director Nilesh Lal states there should be absolutely no ambiguity on the issue. He says the election must take place within the timeframe set by the Constitution.

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Lal states that delaying, suspending, or avoiding an election is not an option under any circumstances.

He says the government cannot extend its term through legislation or constitutional amendments.

He also says transitional provisions in a new constitution cannot be used to prolong a government’s mandate. Lal says any such move would undermine democratic principles.

He describes any attempt to extend a mandate in this way as an autogolpe. He says it would amount to a self-coup achieved through legal manipulation rather than force.

Lal says the current government was elected for a fixed term. He says once the term ends, only a fresh mandate from the people provides legitimacy.

His comments follow remarks from Turaga. Turaga dismissed social media claims suggesting that fuel price concerns and global developments could delay the election.

He says the government remains committed to the law and the Constitution.

Turaga also noted that the Electoral Commission has set June 24 as the earliest possible date for the issuance of the Writ of Election.