Police condemn social media accusations

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Police Force is urging the public to stop spreading unverified allegations online, warning that social media speculation is harming individuals, families and communities while investigations are still underway.

Police say the growing trend of accusing people, including law enforcement officers, without evidence is deeply concerning and undermines due process.

The warning follows online attacks against two police officers who have been falsely linked to the death of Police Constable Peniasi Racagi.

According to the police, the officers were neither investigated nor connected to the matter. Despite this, they have become the target of threatening and abusive comments based on hearsay rather than evidence.

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The force says all investigations involving the officers undergo an independent legal review by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Officers are only produced in court after charges are formally laid on the advice of the ODPP.

The investigation file into the death of the late officer has been submitted to the ODPP, which has advised that its review will take between three and four weeks.

Police are urging the public to avoid rushing to judgment and to consider the impact online accusations can have on innocent people and their families.

The force is calling for patience and respect for the legal process, emphasizing that justice must be guided by evidence, not social media speculation.