Narube warns against vote-buying budget measures

Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube. [Photo: FILE]

Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube has cautioned the government against what he describes as irresponsible spending and politically motivated handouts in the upcoming national budget.

Narube says the government must avoid using budget announcements as a tool to win public support, stressing that funds should be directed towards priority sectors.

He argues that providing handouts without proper justification amounts to politics rather than sound economic management.

The former Reserve Bank Governor is calling on the line minister to take a closer look at spending priorities and ensure allocations deliver long-term benefits for Fijians.

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“This government shouldn’t give money irresponsibly. Don’t give handouts; that’s politics. The minister responsible should take a closer look at this budget preparation. The government shouldn’t use this budget announcement to buy people’s votes.”

He adds that Fiji does not have a money problem but rather a challenge in how funds are allocated, utilised, and prioritised.

Narube says sectors such as education and health should remain at the forefront of government investment.

The 2026–2027 National Budget announcement is expected on the 26th of this month.