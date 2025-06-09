Pacific leaders warn against mining

[Photo: FILE]

A push to start deep-sea mining is raising concerns from Pacific leaders and environmental groups, who warn it can harm fragile ocean ecosystems.

Environmental advocates and Political Professors Claire Slatter say that fast approval of mining, even without clear rules, can weaken efforts to protect the ocean.

“The fact that deep-sea red mining, which many of us in the room have been campaigning against, may see, or may actually begin, well, before there are rules, and I don’t even believe that there would be rules sufficient to protect the marine environment, the planet, from the impacts of deep-sea red mining.”

Slater says some countries are making decisions on their own without consulting the relevant regulatory body.

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Former diplomat Dame Meg Taylor says that in the Pacific, the issue is not only about protecting ecosystems but also about control over ocean waters and the interests involved.

For many leaders and stakeholders, the focus remains on ensuring that the Pacific is not just consulted, but fully involved in decisions that affect its environment and security.