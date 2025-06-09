Japan boosts security ties

[Photo: FILE]

Japan has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Fiji’s security and development priorities through its Official Security Assistance framework.

This was highlighted during a courtesy visit by Japan’s Ambassador to Fiji, Hiroshi Tajima, to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Chief of Staff Land Force, Colonel Penioni Naliva.

During the meeting, Ambassador Tajima outlined Japan’s plans to strengthen Fiji’s maritime capabilities through the provision of patrol boats. He also highlighted support in the medical sector and assistance for the 3rd Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment Headquarters in collaboration with Australia.

The Ambassador says Japan remains committed to enhancing the capabilities of the RFMF through its Official Security Assistance program and other forms of cooperation.

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Colonel Naliva acknowledged the capacity-building support provided by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, particularly in the medical field, describing it as a valuable contribution to the RFMF.

He also thanked Japan for its continued partnership and expressed confidence that cooperation between the two countries would continue to grow.