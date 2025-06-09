Schools reopen today, some remain closed

[Photo: FILE]

Schools across most parts of Fiji will reopen today; however, several schools in flood and weather-affected areas will remain closed due to safety concerns.

The Ministry of Education says all schools in the Central, Western, Eastern and Northern divisions are expected to resume classes today, except for schools in specific education districts affected by flooding, rough seas and adverse weather conditions.

Schools in the Naitasiri, Namosi, and Rewa Education Districts will remain closed due to flooding and unsafe access routes.

In the Western Division, schools in the Ra Education District will remain closed due to adverse weather conditions and safety concerns.

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The Ministry says schools in the Lau and Kadavu Education Districts will also remain closed due to strong winds, heavy rainfall, rough seas, and transportation difficulties, particularly for students who travel by boat.

All other schools in the Northern Division and those not listed are to resume normal operations today.

Parents and guardians are being urged to use their discretion when deciding whether to send their children to school and to prioritise the safety and well-being of their children at all times.

The Ministry is also advising parents not to send children to school if roads, crossings or travel routes are unsafe.

The decision follows consultations between the Ministry of Education, the National Disaster Risk Management Office, the Fiji Meteorological Service and other relevant authorities based on the latest weather reports.

The Ministry says it will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates if conditions change.

It stresses that the safety and well-being of students, teachers and school communities remain its highest priority.