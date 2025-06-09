Buna returns as Ditavutu eyes Drua debut

Atelaite Buna and Verenaisi Ditavutu.

The Fijian Drua Women will welcome back exciting winger Atelaite Buna for their Round 3 Super Rugby Women’s clash against the Brumbies in Ba this Saturday.

Head coach Mike Legge has named the former Jasper Williams High School student on the right wing for the side’s first outing at Four R Stadium in Govind Park. Buna, who returns from Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s duties, will be looking to build on an impressive record of six tries for the club.

The match could also mark a milestone moment for Fijiana 7s captain Verenaisi Ditavutu, who has been named in the matchday squad and is in line to make her Drua debut after linking up with the team this week.

The Drua Women have also been boosted by the return of several key players, with backrower Sulita Waisega and centre Merewairita Neivosa back from injury, while lock Mereoni Nakesa also returns to the starting lineup.

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In the starting side, Karalaini Naisewa, Keleni Marawa, and Tiana Robanakadavu form the front row, while Nakesa partners Carletta Yee in the second row. The back row features Nunia Daunimoala, Salaseini Railumu, and Waisega.

Captain Kolora Lomani will guide the team from halfback alongside flyhalf Varanisese Qoro, with Josivini Naihamu and Neivosa combining in the midfield. Litiana Vueti starts at fullback, with Repeka Tove and Buna on the wings.

On the bench, Bitila Tawake, Zipporah Sorokacika, and Keri Lawavou provide front-row cover, while Karavaki Lutumaibau and Alfreda Fisher add forward depth. Evivi Senikarivi, Ditavutu, and Michella’e Stolz complete the matchday 23.

Curtain-raiser matches will see Ba Women take on Lautoka Women in the morning, followed by a Drua Junior development side facing the Ba Under-17 team.

The main clash between the Drua Women and the Brumbies kicks off at 2pm.

The match will air LIVE on FBC2.