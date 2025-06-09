Schools reopen tomorrow

Pic: Taken by FBC News at the Suva Bus Stand

All schools across Fiji will resume normal operations from tomorrow following an improvement in weather conditions around the country.

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that schools are safe, accessible and ready for the resumption of teaching and learning activities, with students and teachers expected to return to classes as scheduled.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the decision was made following consultations with the National Disaster Risk Management Office, the Fiji Meteorological Service and other relevant authorities.

While classes will resume nationwide, parents and guardians are being urged to exercise discretion in areas where conditions remain unsafe due to flooding, damaged roads, hazardous river crossings or transportation difficulties.

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The Ministry says the safety and wellbeing of students remain its highest priority and has advised school heads to continue monitoring local conditions and maintain communication with School

Management Committees and District Education Offices.

Radrodro also thanked school leaders, teachers, parents, communities and partner agencies for their cooperation and support during the recent disruption.

The Ministry of Education says it will continue working closely with relevant authorities and will provide further updates should weather conditions change.