Sabeto village to benefit from $1.7m evacuation centre

[Photo: RIYA BHAGWAN]

The government has allocated a major $1.17 million for the construction of an evacuation centre at Nagado Village in Sabeto, Nadi.

The evacuation centre, which will be constructed under the Infrastructure Natural Resource Owners Grant Programme, is expected to be completed within 24 weeks and will cover a total area of 247.45 square metres.

This construction means that the people of Nagado, which remains at the forefront of climatic challenges such as disasters and severe weather conditions, and nearby areas, will have a safe location during times of disasters.

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, while officiating at the groundbreaking event this morning, said the Government will ensure that this facility is durable and able to withstand Fiji’s adverse weather conditions.

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He added that the Ministry’s Public Works Department will play an active role in overseeing the quality of the project’s construction.

Tuisawau also thanked the Nagado resource owners and landowners for making part of their natural resources, including the water catchment area, available for the development.

The Minister stated that the development forms part of the Government’s commitment to resilient infrastructure development that meets both present and future needs.

He further urged the Divisional Engineer West to ensure timely execution, quality delivery, and the completion of the project within its budget.

A village elder expressed gratitude to the Government for the project, noting that villagers will no longer have to travel further uphill during disasters, where the existing evacuation centre is located.

The Minister has highlighted that other developments, such as roadworks and other infrastructural developments in the Sabeto area, will follow this project, ensuring overall infrastructure in the area is strengthened.