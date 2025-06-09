Fiji tests avian flu preparedness

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is strengthening its readiness to respond to a potential outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza through a national tabletop exercise launched yesterday.

The exercise, led by the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji and the Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry in partnership with the Pacific Community and New Zealand’s Ministry of Primary Industries, is designed to test the country’s preparedness and response mechanisms against one of the world’s most serious animal disease threats.

Speaking at the launch, Assistant Minister for Agriculture Inosi Kuridrani stressed the importance of being proactive in the face of growing global disease risks.

He says Fiji’s poultry industry plays a vital role in food security, nutrition, employment and livelihoods, making preparedness critical for the country.

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The exercise uses scenario-based decision-making to test coordination and response arrangements under Fiji’s Animal Biosecurity Emergency Response Plan.

Officials will use lessons learned from the exercise to strengthen a full-scale simulation scheduled for August, which will further assess Fiji’s response capabilities under realistic conditions.

The initiative also reinforces the Government’s commitment to the One Health approach, recognising the close link between animal health, human health, environmental wellbeing and economic resilience.

Participants include representatives from government agencies, health authorities, the National Disaster Risk Management Office, the private sector, industry groups and development partners.

The Government says strengthening biosecurity systems remains a priority to protect Fiji’s agricultural sector, safeguard trade and support the country’s long-term economic development.