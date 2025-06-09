Chiefs sound alarm over growing social crisis

Great Council of Chiefs Chair Viliame Seruvakula raised the concerns at the Pacific Peace and Security Dialogue this morning in Suva.

Concern is growing over drugs, crime and HIV in communities, with the Great Council of Chiefs saying these issues are being repeatedly raised at the grassroots level.

Great Council of Chiefs Chair Viliame Seruvakula raised the concerns at the Pacific Peace and Security Dialogue this morning in Suva.

He said consultations across communities show these issues are now among the most pressing social challenges.

“The link that holds those structures together is accountability and responsible individuals. The only way forward is for communities to work together. We need to take control here.”

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Seruvakula said every consultation and meeting has pointed to rising crime linked to drugs.

He also noted growing concern about HIV in communities and said that stronger community engagement and leadership is needed within iTaukei communities.

He added that traditional structures still play an important role in social cohesion and accountability.

Seruvakula said Fiji’s traditional systems were built on values that once held communities together.

However, changing social conditions, migration and modern pressures are putting strain on those systems.

He said solutions cannot rest on government agencies and police alone. Communities must also take responsibility for the challenges they face.

He stressed that accountability and responsible behaviour are key to holding communities together.

Seruvakula also warned that today’s decisions will shape how communities respond to future social and security challenges.

He said there was a need to invest more in youth leadership and development.