No decision yet on fuel subsidy changes

[Photo: FILE]

The Government will continue assessing its fuel policies, including bus fare subsidies, as global oil prices ease following improved stability in the Middle East.

Minister for Public Works and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau does not confirm if the crisis-induced subsidies will be rolled back, but says the Fuel Advisory Committee is closely monitoring the market to guide future decisions.

Earlier this year, the Government absorbed a 22.5 percent fare hike caused by surging costs, securing sustainable income for operators while shielding commuters.

The Minister notes that while supply remains stable and international prices show signs of easing, any flow-on impact to Fiji will take time.

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The Government will reassess its subsidy arrangements and response policies as lower global prices reach the domestic market.