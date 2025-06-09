All schools across Fiji closed today

[Photo: FILE]

All schools across Fiji will be closed today as heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, and coastal inundation continue to worsen nationwide.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the decision was made overnight following consultations with the National Disaster Risk Management Office and the Fiji Meteorological Service, after the latest forecasts indicated a significant deterioration in weather conditions.

While earlier assessments indicated schools could operate as normal, persistent heavy rainfall and flooding in several areas have prompted the nationwide closure of all schools today, Tuesday, 16th June.

Tertiary institutions have been encouraged to make their own decisions based on local conditions.

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Radrodro says the safety and well-being of students, teachers and school communities remain the Ministry’s highest priority.

He says the precautionary closure is aimed at minimising unnecessary travel and reducing risks to families as weather conditions remain unpredictable.

The Minister is urging parents and guardians to keep children safely at home and not attempt to cross flooded roads, bridges, creeks or rivers, or travel through affected areas.

Heads of Schools have been directed to remain in close contact with School Management Committees and District Education Offices, continue monitoring conditions in their areas, and report any weather-related damage to school facilities through the appropriate channels.

The Ministry of Education, together with the NDRMO, the Fiji Meteorological Service and other relevant authorities, will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as conditions evolve.

Further advice on the reopening of schools will be issued when it is safe to do so.

Radrodro has thanked parents, guardians, teachers, school leaders, students and the wider public for their understanding and cooperation, stressing that the decision was made with the safety of Fiji’s children and school communities at the forefront.